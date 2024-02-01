Amid Newsroom Closures And Election, Rolli Provides Newsgathering And Disinformation Detection Tools To Journalists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Key Stats: Newsroom employment has dropped 26% since 2008 | 1/5 local newspapers have closed since 2004 | 50%+ of US counties are considered 'news deserts'

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rolli , the journalist-owned AI-powered Newsroom as a Service® platform, is deploying needed resources to journalists across the country, allowing them to leverage Rolli's latest 3.0 AI newsgathering platform in the face of dwindling news resources, journalism layoffs, and increased workloads.Fueled by an early stage investment from the Glen Nelson Center at American Public Media Group , part of APMG's commitment to Press Forward, a national movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news, as well as a grant from the International Center for Journalists' (ICFJ) Leap Innovation Lab; Rolli 3.0 aims to provide journalists with much needed newsgathering technology, and helps to reshape journalism for the public good during a critical election year.How Rolli helps journalists:1. Increases Efficiency in Workflows: Supercharged newsgathering fueled by artificial intelligence to recommend better experts, faster, discover news pegs and coverage ideas within communities across the country, track online disinformation campaigns and access a deep level of social media analysis once only reserved for academic researchers– accounting for immeasurable time savings in daily newsgathering.2. Empowers journalists with disinformation tracking tools: This social media intelligence gathering and anomaly detection tool allows journalists to track misinformation and disinformation campaigns across social media. Already in use by journalists across the world, Information Tracer is a crucial tool in the fight against disinformation, having won various 1st place awards since 2022.3. Access for Journalists: Through Rolli's grants for journalists program, journalists can access Rolli 3.0 at no cost.The launch of Rolli 3.0 is a testament to Rolli's dedication to enhancing the quality and depth of news reporting, while combatting disinformation online. Rolli 3.0 marks a significant step forward for the company in supporting sustainable journalism, and a more informed society.Journalists and Expert Organizations are encouraged to sign up for Rolli.About Rolli:Rolli is at the forefront of revolutionizing the media landscape with its Newsroom as a Service® platform. By facilitating access to credible sources, trusted tools, and fostering equitable representation in media, Rolli addresses the challenges of reduced newsroom resources during a critical election year. Stay tuned for more news about Rolli and the game-changing advancements of Rolli 3.0.

