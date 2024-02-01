Pixite Launches New App For Apple Vision Pro: Spool Video Editor, An Immersive Creative Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Immersive editing with the Spool App on Apple Vision Pro

Pixite's popular video editing app, Spool, has been redesigned for Apple Vision Pro, seamlessly blending visual-audio tools with AVP's spatial operating system.

- Scott Sykora, Pixite Co-FounderSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pixite today unveils its latest app designed for Apple Vision Pro, available on February 2. Spool on Apple Vision Pro revolutionizes video editing, allowing users to synchronize video edits with music beats using instrument-like pads, and enjoy real-time projections of their creations.“Spool on Apple Vision Pro extends video editing into a whole new dimension. We've been blown away by the experience of editing video when your screen size has no limits. There is something magical about creating your own music video on an IMAX size screen,” says Scott Sykora, Pixite's co-founder and lead developer.“Beyond that we've developed an amazing experience with our video pads where you can reach out and touch the interface. You can place the video pads right in front of you and make the screen as big as you want and have a blast just immersing yourself in the performance.”CREATIVITY ON TAPWith Spool, video editing becomes performative, experiential and larger than life. Like with music, creating on Spool is much more than the final edit; it's about the dynamic and engaging experience. Users can listen to a track and add visuals and effects in real-time, while playing videos to the beat and enjoying live projections.Spool features a large collection of hand-curated, artist-sourced video clips sourced from internationally renowned video creators like Big Visual Chill, Ravie, Bear from Void, REWIS3D, and Sandy Leung.For audio, Pixite has teamed up with Soundstripe, the music repository created by artists for artists, and makes Soundstripe tracks available for use in Spool's carefully curated music library. For those with a song already in mind, Spool makes it easy to import music from iCloud, Files, and other digital storage.Users who need additional inspiration or a quick starting off point can use Spool's Auto-Create feature. With a single tap, Auto-Create generates a high quality edit, complete with effects and synced to the beat. This video can be customized further, or exported as a polished product.Spool offers endless customization and experimentation via libraries, intuitive tools, and surprising features. Ultimately, the output is the same: professional quality music videos that are audience-ready.-----------------------------------------------------KEY FEATURES:Creative Control. Tap on 12 video pads and 6 real-time global effects while performing visuals to the music. Easily swap out video and effect pads. Create portrait, landscape or square video exports, and effortlessly share on social media or with friends. Record and playback custom sequencesIntuitive Video Editing. Colorize, trim, and add effects to videos and music. Playback settings: latch visuals to loop or trigger when tapped. Adjust attack and release of each global effect to fade in/out or snap on/offVisuals. A carefully curated library contains a large range of original visuals and video content, made from some of the most prolific and inspiring visual artists and VJs around. Visuals include animation, live action, psychedelic and trippy effects, 3D graphics, slow motion, landscapes, cartoons, hand drawn imagery, and more. Real-time effectsMusic. Load songs from device. Choose from a custom collection of music, with styles including techno, hip hop, EDM, and moreSpool will be available for download from the App Store when Apple Vision Pro launches on February 2, 2024.Price. Spool on Apple Vision Pro is completely free and includes unlimited access to all features and tools.-----------------------------------------------------About PixiteOperating since 2009, Pixite Inc. is made up of a small, talented team of mobile app developers spread across the continental U.S. Pixite is focused on providing creative tools that push the boundaries of artistry on mobile devices. Pixite's apps include:. Zinnia Journal and Planner (Previous App of the Day). Pigment Adult Coloring Book (Previous Editor's Choice). Assembly (Previous App of the Day). Marvel Color Your Own (Must Have Apps). Matter (Previous Editor's Choice, Free App of the Week). Tangent (App Store Best of 2013, Previous Editor's Choice). Fragment (#1 in the Top Paid iPad App, Photo and Video category, Free App of the Week, demo app in U.S. Apple Stores)(#1 Top Paid iPad App, Photo and Video category)

