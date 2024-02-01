Barbie Reunion: Nickelodeon Star And Former Mattel Exec Who Cast Her As Barbie Spark Florence Flashback For Book Video

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2008 Kelly Sullivan as Barbie as Caterina de Medici, Florence, Italy; 2024 Narrating Read-Along Video for The BEAR Who DARED

Barry Brandon Waldo, Author, Writer

Blue, the Bear in a Bow Tie, from the Picturebook The BEAR Who DARED

In 2008, he picked her from thousands of actresses to perform live as Barbie-16 years later they reunite for The BEAR Who DARED book read-along video.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fans of Nickelodeon's hit show "Henry Danger" will be excited to hear that Kelly Sullivan , who plays the role of "Kris Hart" on the show, has reunited with former Mattel Entertainment Executive and best-selling author Barry Waldo for a special project. The two have joined forces once again, 16 years after their first collaboration, to create a unique read-along video for Waldo's book "The BEAR Who DARED ."

The read-along video, which is accessible through a QR code in the new paperback release of the book, features Sullivan narrating the story newly penned by Waldo. This innovative approach to storytelling allows new and learning readers to follow along with the book while also being entertained by Sullivan's captivating voice, Waldo's rhythmic words and Marcin Piwowarski's beautiful illustrations. It's also a great tool to give parents a break from reading their child's favorite bedtime story over and over again.

This is not the first time Sullivan and Waldo have worked together. In 2008, Waldo cast Sullivan to play the role of Barbie as Caterina de Medici in a live opera performance at the Palazzo Medici Riccardi in Florence, Italy. The performance was part of the prestigious Pitti Bimbo event and received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

Sullivan and Waldo's reunion for "The BEAR Who DARED" is a testament to the strong bond and creative chemistry they share. Their collaboration brings a fresh and exciting twist to the traditional read-along experience and is sure to be a hit with both children and adults. The new paperback release of "The BEAR Who DARED" with the QR code for the read-along video is now available from online book retailers worldwide.

For more information on the Bear in a Bow Tie series, "The BEAR Who DARED" picture book and where to purchase the book, visit . Fans can also follow Kelly Sullivan on Instagram @kellysullivanofficial and Barry Waldo @barrywaldo for updates.

Baz Brandon

Bear Affair Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Actress Kelly Sullivan (Nickelodeon's Henry Danger) Reads The BEAR Who DARED by Barry Brandon Waldo