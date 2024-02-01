ED Grills Rohit Pawar For Second Time In Money-Laundering Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb. 1 (IANS) Spelling trouble for the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), its MLA Rohit R. Pawar was grilled for the second time in a week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money-laundering case probe, here on Thursday.

Rohit R. Pawar (38), the grand-nephew of NCP President Sharad Pawar, entered the ED office at noon where the questioning was on for over eight hours. He was earlier questioned on January 24.

Rohit Pawar is the CEO of Baramati Agro Ltd, and his grand-aunt, Pratibha Sharad Pawar, along with other family members, were present at the NCP (SP) office nearby till late on Thursday evening.

Rohit Pawar is being quizzed in connection with the probe into a money-laundering case arising out of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam probed by the Mumbai Police in 2019.

Top leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and INDIA bloc have slammed the ED for selectively targeting Opposition leaders like Rohit Pawar and ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and others in alleged scams, while ignoring those belonging to the ruling alliance.

Sharad Pawar and NCP Working President Supriya Sule are currently in Delhi for the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament, though other senior state party leaders were present in Mumbai, and some accompanied Rohit Pawar to the ED office.

--IANS

qn/arm