Nitish Kumar's Shift To NDA Will Cause No Effect To INDIA Bloc: CPI-M's Manik Sarkar

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Feb 1 (IANS) CPI-M Politburo member and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Thursday exuded confidence that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar's shift from INDIA bloc to the ruling NDA would have no effect on the opposition alliance.

Addressing a function on to make the centenary of the death of Russian Communist revolutionary Lenin, Sarkar said that Nitish Kumar's return to his old camp doesn't mean INDIA bloc is dwindled and that it is not going to affect the prospect of the opposition bloc.

Urging party members to isolate the RSS led BJP from the masses, the Left leader reassured supporters that the INDIA bloc remained strong, highlighting that Kumar's JD-U was just one of the 28 parties in the coalition.

Later talking to the media, Sarkar dismissed concerns about INDIA bloc's stability, stating that the electorate would hold leaders accountable in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He acknowledged the dynamic nature of political alliances, stating that while leaders may come and go, the collective power of the people would prevail. Turning his attention to BJP's tactics, Sarkar criticised the ruling party for exploiting religious sentiments, misusing central agencies like ED and CBI and questioned the credibility of their promises.

Sarkar said that these tactics are not signs of BJP's "strength", but rather "uncertainty" regarding winning the coming general elections. He said the BJP, before previous elections, made big promises but has not kept any during its last ten years' rule and which is the experience of the people.

