Chicago-Based Nonprofit, Ladder Up, To Host Annual Tax-A-Thon Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Ladder Up , a Chicago-based nonprofit committed to supporting low-income residents, is gearing up for its annual Tax-a-Thon event. The organization opened its doors for tax season on January 27th, to provide free tax return filings to individuals and families in need.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, February 3 Time: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Location: Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago
The Tax-a-Thon event brings together dozens of expert tax volunteers to offer high-quality tax filing services to individuals earning up to $32,000 a year and families earning up to $64,000 annually.
Executive Director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek emphasizes the critical role of the Tax-a-Thon event in kickstarting the organization's tax season and raising awareness of their services. "Many we serve reside in underserved communities where trustworthy financial services are scarce," said Cavallone-Jurek. "This event allows us to bring awareness and deliver comprehensive financial services to the greater Chicagoland area."
Key Information:
Walk-in only, sites close once capacity is reached. Clients may receive gift bags and have a chance to win raffle prizes. Ladder Up offers a digital tax preparation service, eTAP, for those preferring digital support. Qualifying information: #eligibility-requirements
About Ladder Up: Founded in 1994, Ladder Up has served 775,000 clients, returning $1 billion to them. During the 2023 tax season, the nonprofit assisted over 21,000 individuals, securing over $19 million in refunds.
Join us in making a difference by sharing this information with viewers, readers, and listeners.
SOURCE Ladder Up
MENAFN01022024003732001241ID1107798322
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.