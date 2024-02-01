(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Radix has announced the launch of its 25m XRD Ecosystem Fund. This fund, currently valued at over $1 million USD, is dedicated to nurturing and accelerating the growth of the Radix developer community.

The Radix Ecosystem Fund aims to empower the diverse community of Web3 developers building on Radix, which includes seasoned startup founders as well as newcomers writing their first lines of Scrypto code.

Radix Set to Deploy 25 Million XRD into the Radix DeFi Ecosystem

Upcoming initiatives

The Radix Ecosystem fund will provide support through various activities, rewards, and grants tailored to every stage of a project's roadmap.

Milestone rewards will acknowledge and celebrate significant achievements of individual projects within the Radix ecosystem, encouraging developers to continually strive for excellence. Similarly, following their previous success, the Babylon Booster Grants will evolve into an "always on" program, offering consistent support for teams during their testing and launch phases.

RDX Works is also preparing for the second cohort of the Radix Grants program. Building on the success of its first iteration, which saw participants like CaviarNine, Ociswap, and XRD Domains emerge as leading dApps, the program's next phase is eagerly awaited, with more details to be announced later in 2024.

Building Early Momentum

With over $1 million USD in XRD poised for distribution to support the early growth of the ecosystem, 2024 promises to be a pivotal year for accelerating the adoption of the Radix technology stack.

About Radix

Radix is the only full-stack, layer-1 smart contract platform that offers a radically better experience both for users and developers. With Radix, users can confidently use Web3 and DeFi to manage their assets and identities. For developers, Scrypto and Radix Engine provide a powerful and secure asset-oriented programming paradigm that allows builders to intuitively go from idea to production-ready dApps that their users will love.

