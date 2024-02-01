Mediplex Property Group Completes 365-Bed Residence Hall Near Albright College In Reading, PA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) READING, Pa., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPG Impact Development, an affiliate of Mediplex Property Group (MPG) has completed a 365-bed housing project that serves students attending Albright College in Reading, PA. The 5-story, 135,000 square foot building sits on a 4-acre site that is adjacent to campus. The property features suite-style living consisting of single and double rooms. Amenities include spacious lounge areas on every floor.

Mediplex Albright Residences

Situated directly across from the College's main athletic complex and football stadium, the residence hall benefits from a convenient position at the core of Albright College, in close proximity to various student-centric facilities.

Master-leased to Albright College, Mediplex Albright Residences is the latest addition to MPG's growing portfolio.

ABOUT MEDIPLEX PROPERTY GROUP

Mediplex is a relationship-based, assignment-driven real estate developer active in the student housing, senior housing and healthcare sectors. Acting as its clients' partner or preferred developer,

Mediplex delivers customized real estate solutions that enhance the user experience and benefit the provider through programmatic development, co-investment and enhanced portfolio monetization.

For additional information about Mediplex, please call 267-513-1979 or visit the company's website at .

SOURCE Mediplex Property Group