Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation On Behalf Of Investors In New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of purchasers of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ("NYCB" or the"Company") common stock (NYSE: NYCB).



Before the market opened on January 31, 2024, NYCB announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results, which included a fourth quarter loss of $260 million, a $552 million provision for credit losses, net charge-offs of $185 million and a dividend cut to $0.05 per share per quarter (from $0.17). On this news, NYCB's stock price fell $3.91 per share to close on January 31, 2024 at $6.47, a drop of 37.7% on very heavy volume.

