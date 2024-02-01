Enlitic® Announces Appointment Of Steve Rankin As Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rankin to drive Enlitic's product and market strategies for future growth.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlitic, Inc. , (ASX:ENL) a leading innovator in data standardization, today announced the appointment of Steve Rankin as Chief Strategy Officer, effective February 1, 2024.



Rankin is an experienced healthcare leader with over 25 years' experience in global medical imaging. He has a demonstrated track record of developing and executing successful growth strategies in several companies. Rankin will be responsible for developing and executing the product and market strategy that will drive Enlitic's future growth.

“Steve has come from the medical imaging industry where Enlitic is focused and understands Enlitic's potential impact on the delivery of healthcare.” Said Michael Sistenich, Chief Executive Officer of Enlitic.“Steve's additional experience provides him with a unique perspective on the market direction and he will be instrumental as we expand our strategy and product portfolio.”

Rankin most recently served as the Chief Product Officer at Mach7, a company focused on integrated imaging systems. Prior to that, Rankin was the Co-founder, President and CEO at Client Outlook which was acquired by Mach7 Technologies in July 2020. Client Outlook developed the eUnity universal viewer, software to make inter- professional collaboration and medical image access an integrated and seamless part of care delivery. Rankin's previous experience at Medicalis and Agfa Healthcare/Mitra led him to found Client Outlook and disrupt the enterprise medical imaging market.

ABOUT ENLITIC

Enlitic focuses the power of artificial intelligence into data management and interoperability applications, enabling effective administration, processing, and sharing of patient data throughout the healthcare enterprise. Enlitic standardizes, protects, integrates, and analyzes data to create the foundation of a real-world evidence platform that improves clinical workflows, increases efficiencies, and expands capacity.

