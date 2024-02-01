Borregaard ASA: Reporting Of Transactions In Borregaard ASA's Shares Made By Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, primary insider Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen, Executive Vice President (EVP), exercised 15,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 67.05 per share and 10,000 stock options at a strike price of NOK 91.35 per share, and in separate transactions, purchased and sold the same number of shares.



The shares are drawn from Borregaard's holdings of treasury shares.

Please, see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

After the transactions, Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen owns 30,232 shares and holds 60,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Today, primary insider Ole Gunnar Jakobsen, Plant Director, Sarpsborg Site, exercised 1,550 stock options at a strike price of NOK 67.05 per share and in separate transactions, purchased and sold the same number of shares.

The shares are drawn from Borregaard's holdings of treasury shares.

Please, see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

After the transactions, Ole Gunnar Jakobsen owns 32,980 shares and holds 48,000 stock options in Borregaard.

The total number of outstanding Borregaard stock options following these transactions is 1,051,000. Borregaard owns 436,860 treasury shares, representing 0.44% of the total number of shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 1 February 2024

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.





Attachments



Borregaard ASA Foss-Jacobsen Borregaard ASA Jakobsen