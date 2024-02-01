Global Gold Etchant Research Report 2024: Market To Reach $11.5 Billion By 2030 - Trends, Forecasts And Competitive Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Etchant Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global gold etchant market is expected to reach an estimated $11.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 1.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global gold etchant market looks promising with opportunities in the optoelectronics industry and microelectronic circuit markets. The major drivers for this market are continuous efforts to improve the effectiveness and performance of gold etchants through research and development, rise in semiconductor usage across industries, as well as, ongoing research and development activities.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies gold etchant companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Gold Etchant Market Insights



Iodine series is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because it offers exceptional selectivity towards gold, and are commonly used for gold electrolysis or as a part of the etching process for printed circuit boards. APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Gold Etchant Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Gold Etchant Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Gold Etchant Market by Type

3.3.1: Iodine Series

3.3.2: Nitric Acid

3.4: Global Gold Etchant Market by Application

3.4.1: Optoelectronics Industry

3.4.2: Microelectronic Circuits

3.4.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Gold Etchant Market by Region

4.2: North American Gold Etchant Market

4.2.2: North American Gold Etchant Market by Application: Optoelectronics Industry, Microelectronic Circuits, and Others

4.3: European Gold Etchant Market

4.3.1: European Gold Etchant Market by Type: Iodine Series and Nitric Acid

4.3.2: European Gold Etchant Market by Application: Optoelectronics Industry, Microelectronic Circuits, and Others

4.4: APAC Gold Etchant Market

4.4.1: APAC Gold Etchant Market by Type: Iodine Series and Nitric Acid

4.4.2: APAC Gold Etchant Market by Application: Optoelectronics Industry, Microelectronic Circuits, and Others

4.5: ROW Gold Etchant Market

4.5.1: ROW Gold Etchant Market by Type: Iodine Series and Nitric Acid

4.5.2: ROW Gold Etchant Market by Application: Optoelectronics Industry, Microelectronic Circuits, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Gold Etchant Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Gold Etchant Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Gold Etchant Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Gold Etchant Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Gold Etchant Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Gold Etchant Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Sigma-Aldrich

7.2: Transene Company

7.3: Alfa Aesar

7.4: MicroChemicals

7.5: Spectrum Chemical

7.6: NB Technologies

7.7: Chemleader

