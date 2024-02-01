Global Shrink Sleeve And Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Projected To Expand By USD 4.74 Billion With A CAGR Of 5.83% From 2023-2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shrink Sleeve and Stretch Sleeve Labels Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market is currently on an upward trajectory, with growth anticipated to accelerate at an impressive CAGR of 5.83% between 2022 and 2027. This expansion is expected to result in a market increase of USD 4.74 billion. A new market analysis report, highlighting a comprehensive understanding of the sector and forecasting its future trajectory, has recently been added to an extensive repository of industry studies.

The report presents critical insights into the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market, drawing on extensive market size evaluations, growth drivers, emerging trends, and the challenges that may affect the industry's future landscape. Factors propelling growth in this market include an upsurge in demand across various applications, particularly within the food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care sectors, coupled with increased requirements stemming from the organized retail sector and the burgeoning beverage industry.

This analytic work divides the market into several key segments that offer clarity on the unique dynamics within each category:



By Application:

Food and Beverage

Healthcare

Beauty and Personal Care

Others

By Product Type:

Stretch Sleeves Label

Shrink Sleeves Label

By Material:

PVC

PETG

OPS

PE

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

APAC

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

The study further identifies a compelling trend within the market-namely, the emergence of sustainable options in the shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve labels market-which is expected to be one of the key drivers of market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, strategic moves such as geographical expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships by key vendors are anticipated to create significant demand within the market.

In-depth vendor analysis within this report showcases the strategies and market positions of major players, underscoring their role in shaping market growth and responding to emerging market dynamics. Through a detailed examination, readers will find insights into competitive strategies and understand the backdrop against which market growth forecasts have been made.

Market Influencers and Competitive Analysis

The report accurately delineates market influencers, identifying industry heavyweights and their impact on market trends and competition. With promotions, competitive strategies, and pricing as some of the key parameters evaluated within the report, it becomes an invaluable tool for entities looking to fortify their market presence.

An in-depth analysis rooted in both primary and secondary research methods provides a comprehensive and reliable snapshot of the current market scenario. The methodology empowers an intricate understanding of the industry through data synthesis and market study, culminating in a robust forecast of market growth.

Focused on delivering high-quality insights, the dossier is poised to assist companies in crafting strategies that align with current and upcoming market opportunities, advocating for informed decision-making and strategic planning.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



adapa Holding GesmbH

Al Ghurair First LLC

Amcor Plc

Atlantic Corp.

Berry Global Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Clondalkin Group Holdings BV

D and L Packaging

Dow Chemical Co.

Edwards Label Inc.

Fuji Seal International Inc.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Kris Flexipacks Pvt. Ltd.

Multi Color Corp.

Orianaa Decorpack Pvt. Ltd.

Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd.

Taurus Packaging

Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd.

WestRock Co. KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG

