Jenna Richards Joins The Team At Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group In Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, a leading law firm in Oregon celebrated for its dedication to legal excellence, is delighted to announce the arrival of Jenna Richards to their team at the Portland office.

This crucial addition significantly bolsters the firm's esteemed presence throughout the state.

Jenna Richards, a criminal defense attorney with a distinguished career in both legal practice and academia, joins the firm with a strong commitment to defending individuals in the criminal justice system.

She has a broad range of experience, skillfully representing clients in cases from minor violations and misdemeanors to complex felonies and Measure 11 charges.

Prior to her role at Gilroy Napoli Short, Jenna focused on criminal defense in Washington County. In this capacity, she adeptly handled a diverse caseload, both court-appointed and retained, and was actively involved in the county's "Early Case Resolution (ECR)" docket.

With her extensive courtroom experience across Oregon, Jenna is well-equipped to offer compassionate, collaborative advocacy, aiming for the most favorable outcomes in each case.

John Gilroy, a partner at Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, shared his enthusiasm about Jenna joining the team.

He commented,“Jenna's addition to our Portland office is not merely an expansion, but a significant enrichment of our ability to provide top-notch legal services. Jenna's outstanding record in criminal defense, along with her dedication to justice and legal excellence, aligns seamlessly with our firm's ethos. We are excited to have her with us and are confident that her wealth of experience and empathetic approach will be greatly beneficial to our firm's continued success and to our clients.”

About Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group:

With offices in Portland, Hillsboro, Salem, Medford and Bend, Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group is at the forefront of delivering comprehensive legal solutions in Oregon. The firm specializes in various legal fields, including Oregon criminal defense , Portland DUI defense , personal injury, employment discrimination, harassment, and more. Renowned for their innovative approach to legal challenges, ethical standards, and client-centered services, they have established themselves as a pioneer in the legal industry.

The Oregon legal community, clients, and colleagues are warmly invited to welcome Jenna Richards as she begins her new role at the Portland office of Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group. Her extensive experience, academic achievements, and dedication to justice are expected to significantly enhance the firm's range of legal services.

For further information about Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group or to arrange a consultation, please visit their website at . The Portland office can also be directly contacted at 503-747-7198.

