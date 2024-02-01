Niyama Sol Launches Share The Love Initiative During Month Of Self-Love

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Share the Love - Niyama Sol Partners with SafeNest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a celebration of the Month of Self-Love, Niyama Sol invites its community to participate in a meaningful cause. Throughout the entire month of February, the renowned lifestyle apparel brand is hosting its "Share the Love" event, encouraging customers to join them in making a positive impact.

As part of this initiative, Niyama Sol has committed to making a donation to SafeNest for every item purchased during the month. SafeNest, a beacon of hope, combating domestic and sexual violence in Southern Nevada for an impressive 44 years, stands out for its unwavering commitment to addressing the entire continuum of violence-from prevention to protection to empowerment.

It's a small yet impactful way for the Niyama Sol community to come together and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

"The partnership between Niyama Sol X SafeNest is such an important opportunity as it gives our survivors a chance to heal their trauma through fitness, while also feeling comfortable and empowered wearing the Niyama Sol activewear."- Khala B., Shelter Manager

SafeNest annually serves over 20,000 clients across Clark County, providing a discreet and secure shelter for abuse victims and resources for batterers to address the root causes of abuse. With strategically placed locations in Clark County, SafeNest ensures accessibility to crucial services for victims, children, and batterers alike.

Niyama Sol takes pride in supporting SafeNest's health and wellness initiatives by supplying high-luxury fitness apparel for their residents. The brand firmly believes in the positive impact that quality attire can have on someone's day and overall experience.

"We wanted to include our amazing Sol Super Stars in this initiative. With every purchase, you're not only treating yourself to fantastic athletic apparel but also contributing to a cause that truly matters," says Niyama Sol.

Join Niyama Sol in sharing the love throughout February. Shop the exclusive collection, indulge in quality athletic apparel, and know that each purchase contributes to a cause that is making a difference.

Niyama Sol is a brand that goes beyond activewear; it's a lifestyle committed to empowering women to lead healthy, active, and sustainable lives. With a focus on quality, style, and environmental responsibility, Niyama Sol resonates with those who believe in the power of self-expression through fitness and fashion.

Don't miss this opportunity to invest in yourself, embrace your strength, and step into the new year with confidence. Join the Niyama Sol community today!

Note: All proceeds and donations mentioned in this release are subject to the terms and conditions outlined by Niyama Sol and SafeNest.

