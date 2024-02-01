Announcement Of Event Registration Opening For The 2024 MUFON Symposium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

55 Years of MUFON!

DALLAS/FORT WORTH - IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, is excited to announce the opening of event registration for the 2024 MUFON Symposium . This highly anticipated annual event, now in its 55th year will take place from July 11th to July 14th at the Airport Marriott in Irving, Texas.The theme for this year's Symposium is "The Battle for UFO Transparency," and it promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees. With MUFON celebrating 55 years, their long history of hosting renowned speakers such as Dave Paulides, Linda Moulton Howe, Dr. Avi Loeb, Nick Pope, Richard Dolan, Paola Harris, the late Paul Hellyer, the late Stanton Friedman, and many more, MUFON continues to bring together the best experts in the field of UFOlogy.The Symposium offers a unique opportunity to meet and mingle with like-minded individuals who share a passion for UFOs and the pursuit of truth. Attendees will have the chance to make new friends, stay updated on the latest trends in the world of UFOs, and engage in thought-provoking discussions.The event will feature a special tour on Friday, July 12th, where participants can visit the George W. Bush Presidential Center and the Frontier of Flight Museum. A lunch break stop is included in the tour, providing a chance to recharge and connect with fellow attendees.For those seeking answers to their own UFO encounters, photo and video analysis will be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their phones and consult with experienced Field Investigators who will be on hand to provide insights and guidance.For those interested in becoming field investigators, there will be a training session on Thursday, July 11th. The Field Investigator Training (FIT) session will cover various topics of interest to field investigators, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to conduct thorough investigations.Highlighting the Symposium are two speaker panels. On Saturday, July 13th, a panel titled“AARO, NASA, DOD, and US Congress WHO is hiding the truth, WHO is trying to find it?"On Sunday, July 14th, the panel will explore the intriguing question, "What Secrets Lurk at the Ends of the Earth – from Antarctica to the Ocean Floors?" In addition, there will be an intimate Experiencer Session, providing a safe space for individuals to share their personal accounts of contact and abduction. Please note that photography and recording are not allowed during these workshops to ensure privacy and respect for all participants.MUFON is offering sponsorship opportunities for interested parties. Sponsors can choose to support the Field Investigator training breakfast, the State Directors luncheon, or become a general event sponsor. These sponsorships provide excellent exposure and recognition within the UFO community. Sponsorship opportunities range from $1,500 to $3,000.The Symposium will also be live-streamed on MUFON Television ( ) for those unable to attend in person. This allows individuals from around the world to participate and engage with the event remotely.To make the journey to the Symposium even more memorable, attendees can shop for MUFON Symposium merchandise and travel to the event in style ( ) Additionally, MUFON members will receive a $20 discount on their Symposium ticket after purchasing merchandise, making it even more accessible to join this extraordinary gathering. Lastly, Symposium is calling on vendors to showcase their art, crafts, and services. Local vendors are especially encouraged to participate.For more information and to register for the 2024 MUFON Symposium, please visit mufonsymposium or email contact ....

