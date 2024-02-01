Multi-Million Dollar Producer Tony Lucero Takes The Helm Of LOCAL City Places' Marketing And Ambassador Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tony Lucero February 01 2024

LOCAL City Places

LOCAL City Places Ratings and Reviews

LOCALCityPlaces is reshaping the influence of consumer reviews on businesses across the United States.

- Tony LuceroCHANDLER, AZ, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Executive Board of LOCAL City Places is thrilled to welcome Tony“Mojo” Lucero, a distinguished Multi-Million Dollar Producer, Direct Sales MLM Trainer, and Speaker, as their National Marketing Director and Director of the Ambassador Program.LOCALCityPlaces is reshaping the influence of consumer reviews on businesses across the United States. With the increasing importance of LOCAL Search for users on various devices, LOCALCityPlaces is introducing innovative changes to this dynamic sector.The core of LOCAL City Places is its unique feature that enables members to submit influential reviews about Merchants in their local areas and beyond. Recognizing the critical role of consumer feedback in business success, LOCAL City Places provides an open platform for users to share their experiences through business reviews and guide the decisions of future customers.Tony Lucero brings over three decades of invaluable experience to LOCAL City Places, having worked with diverse companies to build multiple direct sales organizations that achieved over $350 million in sales. His expertise has been sought after by direct sales companies, small businesses, non-profit foundations, universities, and Fortune 500 companies to infuse positivity into their organizations. Tony's global travels have equipped him with various modalities that trigger instant and permanent change in individuals.Tony's extensive background includes establishing culture, leadership development, and expansion for various companies. One of his ventures generated over $2 billion in global sales across 17 countries, with his personal team amassing over 48,000 members and generating over $285 million in sales. His exceptional leadership earned him the MVP award for achieving over $98 million in sales in a single year. A published author, father, adventurer, and renowned speaker, Tony specializes in human activation and personal growth.The LOCAL City Places Ambassador Program offers a unique opportunity for members to become the exclusive Ambassador for their city. This prestigious role brings numerous advantages, including ensuring that the Ambassador's business appears at the top of every search result in any category within their city. Such prominent positioning can lead to substantial exposure for an Ambassador's business, leveraging the power of LOCAL City Places' search platform to their advantage. Tony is actively engaged in searching for just the right people to fill these Ambassador positions in cities across the United States and he anticipates these will be filled very quickly.Speaking about his role as the head of the Ambassador program for LOCAL City Places, Tony reflects on the significance of this position, "Joining Local City Places is a natural extension of my lifelong dedication to fostering positive change in individuals and organizations. I'm thrilled to apply my wealth of experience and insights to this innovative platform. My role goes beyond just leading the Ambassador program; it's about enriching the connection between consumers and local businesses. At Local City Places, we're not merely transforming the landscape of consumer reviews, we're building a vibrant community where each voice is valued, and every experience has the potential to make a real difference."With Tony's extensive experience and dynamic approach, LOCAL City Places is poised to enhance its impact, enriching the way businesses and consumers interact in today's digital landscape. To get a taste of Tony's mojo, view his first introductory video explaining the Ambassador program.For more information, you can reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.

Tony Lucero

LOCAL City Places

+1 (480) 579-6000

email us here

Welcome to LOCAL City Places