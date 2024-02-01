Navigating Returns : Global Reverse Logistics Market Surges To $958.3 Billion By 2028 With A 5.6% CAGR - AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

reverse logistics industry report

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research (AMR) recently released a report titled -“Reverse Logistics Market.” According to this report, the global reverse logistics industry is estimated to gain $958.3 billion by 2028, having witnessed a value of $635.6 billion in 2020, with exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2021-2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global reverse logistics industry scenario, including current trends, factors influencing market growth, and the overall business environment. In addition, it provides detailed information on the scope of investment, key market segments, regional analysis, value chain, and competitive situation.

Request Sample Pages :

The report also presents detailed information on the main factors driving industry growth. In addition, it identifies the factors that offer lucrative opportunities for the future expansion of the global reverse logistics market. Moreover, this research provides insight into the overall competitive landscape and accurate forecasts regarding market share, size, production and sales volume, future potential of the market, and risks and hazards associated with the market. This market report is a valuable resource for investors, stakeholders, and business leaders as it helps them to understand the overall market, make informed decisions, and achieve business success.

Reverse Logistics Industry Definitions :

Reverse logistics is a part of the supply chain that deals with the handling of goods returned to the supply chain or transported in the other direction. This is a type of supply chain management in which goods are transported from customers back to sellers or manufacturers. As soon as a customer receives a product, there are processes such as returns and recycling that require reverse logistics. The growth of global e-commerce sectors has led to an increase in the number of returns and replacement products, which has led to the need for an effective reverse logistics service. As manufacturers are increasingly aware of the importance of reducing their negative impact on the environment, there is a rising global demand for reverse logistics services to ensure continuous customer satisfaction.

Reverse logistics plays an important role in various sectors, such as automotive, electronics, and pharmaceuticals since it is an essential part of the supply chain. Around the world, reverse logistics systems have been developed and implemented to recover the value of returned or damaged goods. This process includes activities such as recycling management, return management, and compliance with environmental protection regulations.

Moreover, the global reverse logistics market demand is expected to expand and diversify over the projected period due to innovation and the adoption of automation technologies. Furthermore, the reverse logistics sector's growth is supported by increased government investment in transportation infrastructure development. The sector has witnessed enormous growth in investment in reverse logistics services due to the increase in retail sales, the introduction of innovative electronic products, and the implementation of stringent government regulations on the sale of hazardous goods to consumers.

Procure Complete Research Report Now : /purchase-options

Regional Analysis :

This report provides a thorough examination of primary regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The analysis of North America includes market developments in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. On the other hand, the investigation of Europe includes the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and the remaining European countries. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region consists of China, Australia, Japan, India, and other countries in the zone. LAMEA analysis covers Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Segmental Analysis :

Reverse Logistics Industry, By Return Type :

End-of-life Returns

Repairable Returns

End-of-use Returns

Commercial Returns

Recalls

Reverse Logistics Industry, By End User :

E-commerce

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Luxury Goods

Consumer Electronic

Reusable Packaging

Retail

Reverse Logistics Industry, By Service :

Refund Management Authorization

Warehousing

Transportation

Reselling

Replacement Management

Others

Leading Market Players :

Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Core Logistic Private Ltd.

Db Schenker (Deutsche Bahn Group (Db Group)

United Parcel Service, Inc.

CCR Logistics Systems Ag

Safe Xpress Pvt. Ltd.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FEDEX Corporation

Inquire Before Buying :

Key Questions Discussed in the Report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the reverse logistics industry?

What are the factors driving the reverse logistics industry?

What are the technological trends shaping the reverse logistics industry?

Who are the prominent players in the reverse logistics industry?

What approaches do leading reverse logistics industry players implement to enhance their revenues?

Read More Reports :

Fifth-party Logistics Market :

Reverse Logistics Market :

Energy Logistics Market :

Warehousing and Distribution Logistics Market :

Green Logistics Market :

Food Logistics Market :

Rail Logistics Market :

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn