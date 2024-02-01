Andhra Pradesh Gets Rs 9,138 Crore For Railways, Telangana Rs 5,071 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Feb 1 (IANS) The Centre has allocated Rs 9,138 crore for Andhra Pradesh and Rs 5,071 crore for Telangana for railways in the interim Union Budget, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said on Thursday.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he said that the budget allocation for Andhra Pradesh has been enhanced by 10 per cent. He mentioned that from 2009 to 2014, the state got only Rs 886 crore for railway projects and now new railway lines to a length of 240 km are being laid every year in the state.

The railways have also completed 98 per cent of electrification in the state.

Vaishnaw also stated that the state government has not yet allotted land for Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. The railways had requested the state to allot 53 acres for setting up the zone. He assured that the works will be taken up as soon as the land is allotted by the state government. The detailed project report is done and sanctions are in place for establishing the railway zone.

The Centre has allocated Rs 5,071 crore for railways in Telangana. There has been a consistent increase in the funds allocation to Telangana in successive Budgets in recent times, he said. He also said that 142 km of track is being laid across Telangana every year as compared to just 70 kms per year during 2009-2014.

In the last 10 years, 414 road over bridges and road under bridges have been constructed. The investment in railways in the state has substantially increased. The railways have completed 100 per cent electrification in the state, he said.

Last year, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the coach factory at Kazipet and the work has already started, he added.

