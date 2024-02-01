(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor's new Black History book, Black Voices: Inspiring and Empowering Quotes from Global Thought Leaders , features quotes and biographies of Black authors, poets, educators, politicians, activists, artists, musicians, visionaries, and thought leaders around the Pan African World. From this diverse spectrum of perspectives and experiences, readers gain a deeper understanding of Black culture and history. The book also features beautiful Black art from artists across the African Diaspora. Black Voices is a new release by Quarto Publishing Group USA and Wellfleet Press. Aiwuyor is the founder of the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. , an organization that provides cultural and historical information, tools, and resources that inform and empower Black communities. The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. will host a year-long Black Voices Book Tour,

including book signings at various national cultural events.

Black Voices is an engaging and information-packed book that touches on various aspects and subjects relevant to Black life and culture, including and featuring, among many others, the voices of: Werewere Liking, author (Cameroon), Mĩcere Gĩthae Mũgo, author, poet, and playwright (Kenya), Ida B. Wells, journalist and activist (USA), Paul Stephenson, civil rights activist (UK), Ketanji Brown Jackson, first Black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court (USA), Basetsana Kumalo, businesswoman and television personality (South Africa), Dudley Laws, activist (Canada), Claudia Jones, political activist and co-founder of Notting Hill Carnival (UK), Francia Márquez, 13th vice president of Colombia, Walter Rodney, scholar and activist (Guyana), Amy Jacques Garvey, Pan Africanist, journalist, and civil rights activist (Jamaica).

"Black Voices: Inspiring and Empowering Quotes from Global Thought Leaders was my opportunity to continue uplifting the legacy of Dr. Carter G. Woodson and his peers. Woodson wanted us to remember what the Negro has accomplished in the world. Thus, we must always remember that Black history is world history. The legacies and futures of people of African descent worldwide are intertwined," said Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, founder of the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc.

To schedule an interview, book signing, or speaking engagement, email [email protected] .

View upcoming Black Voices Book Tour dates at nbcit/blackvoices .

