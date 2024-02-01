New Product Safety Recalls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .

Snap Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Sold for Pixy Flying Cameras Due to Fire Hazard



Huihuang Trading Recalls Fishing Games Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard, Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon



DailySale Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets



Lovevery Recalls Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs Due to Choking Hazard



Meijer Recalls December Home Branded "Candelabra" Style Light Bulbs Due to Laceration Hazard



Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Shenzhen Weite Information Technology Co., Ltd.; Sold Exclusively by Ekouaer at Amazon



Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Stripe and Stare



iFIT Recalls NordicTrack 50 LB iSelect Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard



SRAM Recalls Shift Brake Levers Due to Crash Hazard



Flat River Group Recalls Children's Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Violation of Federal Safety Regulations for Bicycles



Box Components Recalls BMX Race Bicycle Stems Due to Fall Hazard



The Museum of Modern Art Recalls Glass Little Wanderer Snow Globes Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at MoMA Design Stores



BISSELL Recalls Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners Due to Fire Hazard



About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:

- Visit CPSC.

- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .

- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC

and Twitter @USCPSC .

- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www href="" rel="nofollow" SaferProduct .

- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).

- Contact a media specialist .

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission