New Product Safety Recalls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CPSC announces today the following recalls are posted in cooperation with the firms listed below. Recalls can be viewed at .
Snap Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Sold for Pixy Flying Cameras Due to Fire Hazard
Huihuang Trading Recalls Fishing Games Due to Magnet Ingestion Hazard, Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toys; Sold Exclusively on Amazon
DailySale Recalls High-Powered Magnetic Balls Due to Ingestion Hazard; Violation of the Federal Safety Regulation for Toy Magnet Sets
Lovevery Recalls Slide & Seek Ball Runs with Wooden Knobs Due to Choking Hazard
Meijer Recalls December Home Branded "Candelabra" Style Light Bulbs Due to Laceration Hazard
Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Shenzhen Weite Information Technology Co., Ltd.; Sold Exclusively by Ekouaer at Amazon
Children's Nightgowns Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; Violation of Federal Flammability Regulations; Imported by Stripe and Stare
iFIT Recalls NordicTrack 50 LB iSelect Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells Due to Impact Hazard
SRAM Recalls Shift Brake Levers Due to Crash Hazard
Flat River Group Recalls Children's Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Violation of Federal Safety Regulations for Bicycles
Box Components Recalls BMX Race Bicycle Stems Due to Fall Hazard
The Museum of Modern Art Recalls Glass Little Wanderer Snow Globes Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at MoMA Design Stores
BISSELL Recalls Multi Reach Hand and Floor Vacuum Cleaners Due to Fire Hazard
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts .
- Follow us on Facebook , Instagram @USCPSC
and Twitter @USCPSC .
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www href="" rel="nofollow" SaferProduct .
- Call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist .
SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
MENAFN01022024003732001241ID1107798255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.