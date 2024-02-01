The New Version Of The Articles Of Association Of UAB Urbo Bankas Was Registered

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbo Bankas UAB (“Bank”), registration number 112027077,
We hereby inform you that on 1 February 2024, a new version of the Articles of Association of the Bank was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new version of the Articles of Association was approved on 29 January 2024 during the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Bank.
For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška, ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: ...
