Verizon To Host February 5, 2024 Sell Side Analyst Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will hold a sell side analyst meeting on Monday, February 5. Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO, and members of the senior leadership team will share operational and strategic updates.



The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials will be available on Verizon's Investor Relations website,

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

