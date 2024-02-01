Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Storage/Organizer For Hair Sections (CSK-412)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“I'm a hairstylist and I needed a more efficient unit for storing and organizing human or synthetic hair sections when braiding hair,” said an inventor, from Summerville, S.C.,“so I invented the HAIR - U - GO. My all-in-one design would speed up the installation of braids.”

The invention provides an effective way to store and organize hair portions in a salon. In doing so, it ensures that multiple hair sections are readily available prior to a client's appointment. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a portable and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional braiders, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CSK-412, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at