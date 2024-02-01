(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latitude's Dr. Joanne Moreau moves to New Brooklyn Heights Food Allergy Clinic; Dr. Brian Novick Joins Latitude's Upper East Side Clinic

Redwood City, CA and New York, NY, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latitude Food Allergy Care , the leading network of clinics providing life-changing testing and treatment, including oral immunotherapy (OIT), to help families with food allergies live more freely, announces they will open a second New York location. The new clinic will open on February 1 at 32 Court Street in Brooklyn Heights.

Dr. Joanne Moreau, who currently practices at Latitude's Manhattan office on the Upper East Side, will move to the Brooklyn Heights clinic full-time in March 2024. She previously cared for allergy patients in private practice for many years in Brooklyn. Dr. Moreau is a board-certified allergist and immunologist, and a graduate of the North Shore – Long Island Jewish Healthcare System's Fellowship in Allergy and Clinical Immunology. She has been recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, an Exceptional Woman in Medicine, an Optum Physician Partner, and a New York Super Doctors Rising Star.

Dr. Brian Novick, a board-certified allergist and immunologist with 40 years of experience, has joined Latitude's Upper East Side clinic, continuing to provide exceptional care to food allergy patients. Dr. Novick has provided care for patients in the New York City area for decades, most recently as the Medical Director of the Allergy Testing Center in Forest Hills. He served for more than 25 years as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he completed his training in both pediatrics and allergy and immunology. He is a Diplomate of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI), and of the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (ACAAI). He is also a Fellow of the Nassau Academy of Medicine and the past president of the New York State Society of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, and The Long Island Allergy/Asthma Society.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Brian Novick to our amazing team of board-certified allergists,” said Kimberley Yates, co-founder and CEO of Latitude Food Allergy Care.“With the addition of Dr. Novick, we are able to expand access to life-changing food allergy treatment to even more patients across New York City.”

Led by board-certified allergists, Latitude has provided evidence-based solutions like oral immunotherapy (OIT) to more than 6,000 patients with single and multiple food allergies, including those with the most severe food allergies.

About Latitude Food Allergy Care

Latitude Food Allergy Care is the leading network of clinics providing life-changing testing and treatment, including oral immunotherapy (OIT), to help families with food allergies live more freely. Latitude was founded in 2018 by food allergy parents in partnership with world-renowned researchers to provide an exceptional patient experience specifically designed for the needs of food allergy patients of all ages. Led by board-certified allergists, Latitude has provided evidence-based solutions like OIT to more than 6,000 patients with single and multiple food allergies, including those with the most severe food allergies.

Latitude has four clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area, a clinic on the Upper East Side in New York City, and will open a new clinic in Brooklyn in February 2024. Latitude is affiliated with UCSF Benioff Children's Physicians and Weill-Cornell Medicine, and partners with Columbia University Medical Center and Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy & Asthma Research at Stanford University. Latitude accepts insurance from most major carriers.





