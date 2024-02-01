Global Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Poised For Growth, Forecasted To Reach $4.6 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapy Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The future of iron deficiency anemia therapy is on a promising trajectory, according to a recently published market report. With a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% anticipated from 2024 to 2030, the global market is expected to reach an estimated value of $4.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The iron deficiency anemia therapy market is on the brink of significant growth, shaping new paradigms in healthcare treatments. The comprehensive market report serves as an essential resource for understanding this intricate market landscape.

This growth is primarily driven by the high incidence of iron deficiency anemia due to inadequate iron intake and significant blood loss, which predominantly impacts women and children.

Market Segmentation Outlook

The comprehensive study offers an in-depth analysis of the iron deficiency anemia therapy market, highlighting therapy types including oral iron therapy, parenteral iron therapy, and red blood cell transfusion. The assessment also covers different end-use sectors, such as hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare services.



Hospital Segment to Dominate: Hospitals are anticipated to maintain the largest share in the market, attributed to their capacity to handle complex cases that require specialized facilities and skilled personnel. Parenteral Iron Therapy Leads in Demand: Among the therapy types, parenteral iron therapy is projected to dominate the market segment due to its efficacy in treating patients with chronic diseases and those undergoing recombinant erythropoietin therapy.

Regional Market Insights

On the geographic front, North America is expected to sustain its position as the largest regional market. Factors contributing to this dominance include increased healthcare expenditures, a rising prevalence of iron deficiency anemia in the populace, and the presence of major industry players.

Competitive Analysis and Market Players

Competition in the iron deficiency anemia therapy market is intense, with key players striving for excellence in product quality. These organizations are expanding their manufacturing capabilities, investing in research and development, and pursuing strategic integrations to meet rising demand, develop innovative solutions, and streamline production costs.

Some notable companies that are making significant strides in the industry include industry leaders such as Abbvie, Akebia Therapeutics, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Pharmacosmos, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, Fresenius, ViforPharma, and Rockwell Medical. These market participants are actively engaged in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), new product developments, and exploring competitive strategies to reinforce their market positions.

Key Market Trends and Strategic Analysis

Emerging trends within the global iron deficiency anemia therapy market highlight a profound shift towards newer treatment modalities and an increased focus on more comprehensive healthcare options. The industry report provides a detailed evaluation of these trends, along with the strategic analysis of market dynamics, competitive threats, and changes in customer demands.

The report also delivers insights into recent developments driving the market forward, with an emphasis on leading companies spearheading these innovations. The publication addresses the competitive landscape based on Porter's Five Forces model, offering a window into the industry's competitive intensity.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Abbvie

Akebia Therapeutics

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

Pharmacosmos

Sanofi Johnson and Johnson



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900