SRG Partnership merges with CannonDesign

- Bradley LukanicPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SRG Partnership , a dynamic architecture, interiors and planning firm with studios in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington, has merged with CannonDesign . This merger represents not only a fusion of businesses but a powerhouse union of two firms committed to making a profound difference through design.Both SRG Partnership and CannonDesign share a commitment to designing places that help people, communities and the environment flourish. Together, the firms will amplify their impact throughout the Pacific Northwest and across the country, setting new standards for transformative design for health and wellness, education, science and technology, sports and recreation, and culture.Going forward, SRG Partnership will be known as SRG + CannonDesign. With the addition of SRG's Portland and Seattle studios, CannonDesign now has 18 offices and nearly 1,300 teammates across North America and India.“SRG Partnership defines itself with a statement-Invent a better future-that truly resonates with me,” says CannonDesign's CEO Bradley Lukanic , AIA.“Partnering with this established design firm is a wonderful start to the year. The alignment and focus between our firms will drive us forward; together we're going to create positive impacts with design excellence in and outside of our communities.”SRG has a storied history in the Pacific Northwest spanning more than 50 years. Led by President Lisa Petterson, the firm is recognized for its commitment to crafting deeply sustainable buildings that enhance the quality of life. Its more than 60 employees have led award-winning projects of all scales, from the Oregon Health & Science University Knight Cancer Research Building to Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, the Multnomah County Central Courthouse and the Center for Behavioral Health and Learning at the University of Washington, among others.“SRG has been making an impact consistently, but we recognize we can achieve even greater growth and impact alongside CannonDesign,” noted Petterson.“The alignment in our cultures, commitment to diversity and emphasis on sustainability is striking. CannonDesign's Living-Centered Design ethos also beautifully aligns with our purpose to leave a lasting impact on communities. I'm genuinely excited about the new opportunities this merger brings to our people, clients and the communities we design for.”CannonDesign is a design solutions firm at the nexus of architecture, strategy, experience, interior design, engineering and social impact. The firm is consistently recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in the world, designing buildings, experiences and strategies for esteemed organizations such as Mayo Clinic, Memorial Sloan Kettering, LinkedIn, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Under Armour, University of Chicago Medicine, CalTech and more."There's a clear synergy in our firms' shared commitment to design excellence,” added David Polzin, CannonDesign's Executive Director of Design.“SRG's portfolio is outstanding, both regionally sensitive and transcendent of place. Their teams' dedication to being environmentally responsible, resilient and equitable is evident in their work. I'm looking forward to designing a brighter future together.”Learn more at and

