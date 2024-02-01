SCORE® Sports Teams Up With Babe Ruth League Softball As The Official Uniform & Apparel Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCORE® Sports x BRL Softball

Multi-year agreement will outfit youth softball players across the country

- Rob Connor, Vice President of Operations of Babe Ruth League Softball

WILMINGTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCORE® Sports, a leading North American designer and manufacturer of premium quality sports uniforms, apparel, and equipment, is proud to announce a new multi-year national partnership with Babe Ruth League Softball, becoming its Official Uniform and Apparel provider . This collaboration will outfit thousands of young athletes across the country in stylish and functional SCORE® uniforms.

Babe Ruth League Softball, now celebrating its 40th anniversary, is one of the nation's largest youth softball programs with over 800 leagues and 125,000 players, fostering a love for the game and essential life skills.

"We are thrilled to partner with Babe Ruth League Softball," says Kevin Mahoney, President & CEO of SCORE® Sports. "Their dedication to empowering youth athletes aligns with our mission to provide exceptional service, speed to market, and support for future champions."

SCORE® Sports, bolstered by Brand Velocity Group's recent investment, brings its high-performance uniforms and apparel to the Babe Ruth League Softball scene. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both organizations. For SCORE®, it demonstrates its dedication to growing sports participation and expanding its multi-sport reach and capabilities. For Babe Ruth League Softball, it elevates the player experience while providing an all-in-one solution for leagues, teams, players, and coaches through expanded product offerings and e-commerce solutions.

"We're excited to welcome SCORE® Sports to the Babe Ruth League Softball family," says Rob Connor, Vice President of Operations of Babe Ruth League Softball. "Their broad product assortment, the quality of their offerings, and their exceptional customer service will help drive significant impact across our organization, while aligning with our values. We're excited for our players to experience the SCORE® difference."

The partnership extends beyond regular league play. SCORE® Sports will be the official uniform provider for the prestigious Babe Ruth League Softball World Series, and offer customized options for the tournament trail, allowing teams to express their team spirit. Additionally, SCORE® will manage all e-commerce operations for customized teamwear and fanwear.

To view the new 2024 SCORE® Sports x Babe Ruth Softball Uniform Sets, visit .

About SCORE® Sports

SCORE® Sports is a leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of youth team sports uniforms and equipment committed to improving the communities in which athletes live, work, and play. The company was founded in 1975 to solve a need for affordable, quality uniforms. Nearly 50 years later, SCORE® has flourished to become a top multi-sport outfitter serving athletes of all ages and abilities across a range of sports including soccer, basketball, baseball/softball, flag football, and volleyball. SCORE® is a true pioneer in uniform sublimation and number one in speed to market thanks to its unique state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing operation-all based in North America-and model of selling directly to teams and leagues to keep pricing affordable. The company's unwavering dedication to its customers is driven by firsthand knowledge of the positive impact that accessible youth sports can have on society. SCORE® Sports: Disrupting the Game ( )

About Babe Ruth League Softball

Babe Ruth League Softball is a national program that provides girls ages 4-18 with the opportunity to participate in organized softball in a fun and safe environment. With over 800 leagues and 125,000 players, Babe Ruth League Softball is one of the largest youth softball programs in the United States. Babe Ruth League Softball is committed to providing girls with the opportunity to play softball at all levels and to develop the skills and values that will last a lifetime.

Harrie Bakst

WCPG

+1 646-623-5487

...