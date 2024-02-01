Lifestyle Wealth Management Founder Dan Cronin Designs FERS+ Procedure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KAILUA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lifestyle Wealth Management Dan Cronin ChFEBC, a Chartered Federal Employee Benefits Consultant, has successfully designed the Federal Employees Retirement System Plus (FERS+) Procedure. This specialized step-by-step process encompasses a comprehensive understanding of the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS) benefits, as well as intricate knowledge of financial, tax, and insurance strategies to help federal employees confidently plan for retirement and their family's finances.

In an industry where expertise matters, Dan Cronin ChFEBC created the FERS+ Procedure to set himself and Lifestyle Wealth Management apart. The FERS+ process covers the complexities of the Federal Employment Retirement System and highlights the intricate changes that occur with each new administration. Dan's move to follow this process was driven by the desire to offer unique expertise in navigating federal benefits and financial options through retirement.

“Designing the FERS+ Procedure is about empowering federal employees to confidently navigate the intricate terrain of their benefits, providing a roadmap for financial success through retirement,” said Dan Cronin ChFEBC, CEO Founder, of Lifestyle Wealth Management.“This process signifies a commitment to excellence and a promise to guide our clients toward a future where their financial decisions are as clear as the path to their retirement goals.”

Lifestyle Wealth Management hosts quarterly informational seminars, held at the iconic Pearl Harbor pier, which have made a resounding impact on the Kailua Oahu community, attracting a full house for every session post-COVID. These seminars aim to inform federal employees on the details of their benefits and financial planning, emphasizing a systematic process to make complex federal benefits and private-sector options easy to understand.

The FERS+ Procedure positions Lifestyle Wealth Management as a prominent expert in addressing the challenges faced by federal employees. With a focus on staying up-to-date with policy changes, Dan Cronin consistently engages in new training and annual recertification, contributing to the advancement of the financial industry. Notably, this will help federal employees and military families navigate the complexity of having federal benefits. With over 100,000 federal and military employees living in Hawaii, the process serves as a beacon for those seeking specialized financial advice.

For forthcoming plans and development, Dan Cronin envisions expanding events for the federal community, delving deeper into web-based programs to make them more accessible. Plans include an increased review in retirement application evaluation services, and proofing retirement applications to help ensure a seamless transition into retirement.

If you have questions about investment advisory, building wealth, or retirement readiness as a federal employee, reach out to schedule a complimentary consultation with .... When working with Dan, his goal is to help break down the often-complex process of long-term planning and investing into actionable, easy-to-understand steps. Dan is an advisory representative with a Series 66 qualifying registration and is also life insurance licensed. He is fluent in annuities, long-term care strategies, federal employee benefits, and active asset management.

About Lifestyle Wealth Management:

Lifestyle Wealth Management is dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate the complexities of federal employee benefits and retirement planning. With a focus on building clarity, advice, and optimization, Lifestyle Wealth Management strives to protect and enhance clients' wealth for a confident financial future. Dan Cronin is insurance licensed and also an investment advisor with CreativeOne Wealth .

About CreativeOne Wealth:

CreativeOne Wealth is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm that delivers an adviser-centric experience, empowering financial firms across the U.S. delivering technology-driven advisory tools alongside high-touch consultation to create firm efficiencies. Investment advisors, subadvisors, and solicitors can evolve their roles into visionary CEOs. Defer to our end-to-end asset management solutions, flexible, open architecture, and offload administrative functions. Focus on winning back time, a lifestyle practice, and savvy growth.

Investment advisory services are offered through CreativeOne Wealth, a Registered Investment Adviser. CreativeOne Wealth, LLC and Lifestyle Wealth Management are unaffiliated entities.

Licensed Insurance Professional. We are an independent financial services firm helping individuals create retirement strategies using a variety of investment and insurance products to custom-suit their needs and objectives. This material has been prepared for informational and educational purposes only.

