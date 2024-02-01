Qordata Inc. Launches CMS Open Payments Reporting Professional Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expanding the Scope of CMS Open Payments Reporting: qordata Inc. now offers CMS Open Payments Reporting Professional Services

- Mohammad Ovais, CEO at qordataPRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Navigating through the CMS Open Payments reporting data is as challenging as submission of spend reports to the CMS for life sciences companies and compliance professionals.With strict deadlines, evolving regulations, and the risk of penalties looming, it is critical to be compliant with the Sunshine Act reporting guidelines. qordata Inc. a leading provider of data-driven compliance solutions, introduces CMS Open Payments Reporting Services.The services offer a range of benefits for life sciences companies:- Our dedicated team takes care of data collection, cleaning, and validation, freeing up your staff to focus on other priorities.- The technology we utilize ensures your reports comply with CMS reporting obligations, minimizing the risk of regulatory penalties.- Our team identifies discrepancies and non-compliance issues, allowing for immediate remediations e.g. Physician payment transparency anomalies.- Provide clear actionable insights into your Open Payments data, empowering informed decision-making.- Fast implementation with your existing systems, ensuring smooth workflow and minimal disruption to your operations.- Our team of Open Payments experts are available to answer questions, provide guidance, and ongoing support.Our services team delivers peace of mind by ensuring you meet all CMS requirements, while freeing up valuable resources and fostering a culture of proactive compliance within your organization.

qordata Marketing

qordata Inc.

+1 609-375-0010

email us here