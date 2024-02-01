Incrediwear Partners With Lovell To Better Serve Government Healthcare Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lovell® Government Services will represent Incrediwear as their SDVOSB vendor in the federal space.

- Jackson Corley, Founder and CEO, Incrediwear Inc, FL, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lovell® Government Services is proud to announce a partnership with Incrediwear, creator of wearable anti-inflammatory sleeves and braces. Lovell will be the federal distribution partner to support sales through government healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS).Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted federal vendor since 2013. Lovell's mission is to serve Veterans and Military Communities by introducing cutting-edge medical products to the Federal Market and providing a seamless customer service experience to government customers.Incrediwear is at the forefront of innovative“Wearable Anti-Inflammatory Therapy.” Unlike regular compression sleeves, Incrediwear's innovative fabric, infused with germanium and carbon, actively promotes blood flow. This helps reduce inflammation, speeds up recovery, and enhances mobility, allowing the body to perform pain-free at its best. Incrediwear's products include knee, leg, ankle, arm, elbow, shoulder, back sleeves, and a complete line of recovery and performance socks.As Incrediwear's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this unique solution to federal healthcare providers. Incrediwear is now available through the Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) and GSA Advantage. Placing products on contract vehicles with a contract holder streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."This partnership with Incrediwear is significant for Lovell. As their SDVOSB vendor in the federal space, we are thrilled to represent them. We absolutely love the Incrediwear product line and have witnessed the amazing results it brings. We firmly believe that it is the perfect fit for the VA and Military Health Systems,” said Chris Lovell, USMC Major (Ret.), CEO, Lovell Government Services.“We are extremely proud and honored for the opportunity to partner with Lovell Government Services in their mission of providing the highest quality products and services. For those currently serving, and those who have served, Incrediwear's technology is uniquely positioned and designed to address readiness by preventing injury, enhancing performance, and accelerating recovery while maintaining normal activity and wellness without pain. We are to serve, and not be served," added Jackson Corley, Founder and CEO, Incrediwear Inc.ABOUT INCREDIWEAR:Established in December 2009, Incrediwear was created from necessity. Founder, Jackson Corley had a near-fatal cycling accident that threatened to paralyze him. He needed a solution, a new way to heal, a way to be free from the limitations of inflammation and pain to return to his active life. His tenacity lead to the creation of Incrediwear.Since its inception, Incrediwear has been adopted by over 200 professional and collegiate sports teams, and millions of everyday people suffering from acute and chronic pain.ABOUT LOVELL® GOVERNMENT SERVICES:Lovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at

