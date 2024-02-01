Derek Ramm Assumes Role As Global Head Of Advisory Services At Kinectify Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Foremost AML expert in North America's Gaming Industry Joins Kinectify to Expand its Managed Services Offerings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kinectify, the leading compliance software and advisory company focused on anti-money laundering (AML) in the gaming industry, today announces the appointment of Derek Ramm as its Global Head of Advisory Services. Formerly the Director of AML at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), Derek is recognized as one of the foremost subject matter experts in North America on anti-money laundering policy and regulation, particularly in the gaming industry. He brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in regulatory compliance and financial crime prevention to Kinectify Advisors.“Kinectify has demonstrated its ability to bring revolutionary products to market and is experiencing strong growth in both the US and Canada,” said Derek.“The company's AML technology is what the industry has needed for a long time, and I am thrilled to contribute to this exciting journey.”Throughout his career, Derek has played an important role in advancing AML policy – from developing regulatory frameworks, to building AML compliance programs from the ground up, to representing the gaming industry at legislative hearings and government forums. During his time at the AGCO, his strategic leadership positioned Ontario as one of the first gaming jurisdictions in North America to specifically enact regulatory“source of funds” standards for casinos. Derek has also established a network of critical domestic and international relationships, which has positioned him as one of the leading authorities in AML regulation and as a global thought leader in the gaming space.Derek has been a driving force in the field of Anti-Money Laundering, with a distinguished career in both the private and public sectors. He has served in senior roles at the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), the Canadian government's financial intelligence unit (FINTRAC), and in the private sector as the chief anti-money laundering officer for one of Canada's largest independent investment management firms and as the managing principal of gaming advisory at a premier Canadian law firm. In addition, Derek was appointed by the Government of Bermuda to serve as a Commissioner on the Bermuda Casino Gaming Commission.As the Global Head of Advisory Services at Kinectify Advisors, Derek will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's managed services offerings in the gaming industry and expanding its operations globally. With his extensive AML expertise in both land-based and online gaming, Derek is poised to lead Kinectify Advisors in providing cutting-edge solutions to its diverse clientele in the gaming industry."We are delighted to welcome Derek Ramm to lead our advisory and managed services practice. Derek is the foremost AML expert in Canada and a recognized leader in the domain globally. His wealth of expertise will be invaluable as we expand our global footprint in Canada and beyond," said Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify.This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time for Kinectify Advisors as the company establishes broader managed services offerings for AML and RG risk management leveraging the most sophisticated technology in the gaming industry. This appointment underscores Kinectify's commitment to expanding operations in the US and Canada and its continued trajectory as the global leader of gaming risk management technology and services.To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit .ABOUT KINECTIFYKinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML and Responsible Gaming platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.

