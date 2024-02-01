Rubenstein Public Relations Welcomes Back Marlies Dikkers As Account Supervisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), acknowledged on the 2021 Forbes List of America's Best PR Agencies, is delighted to announce the return of Marlies Dikkers as an Account Representative. Operating under the expert guidance of Richard Rubenstein, a notable figure featured in the PoliticsNY & amNY Metro Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying, RPR continues to excel as a frontrunner in media relations and brand building.

Marlies Dikkers is an accomplished communications and government relations professional, bringing a wealth of experience in media relations, reputation management, and crisis planning. Her expertise spans diverse industries, including financial services, healthcare, technology, energy, and more. Marlies has crafted impactful media relations campaigns, securing coverage in prestigious publications such as the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Bloomberg. Her crisis management skills are unparalleled, having navigated complex challenges ranging from data breaches to supply chain disruptions.

"We are excited to welcome back Marlies to our team at RPR, where we pride ourselves on forging strong partnerships with our clients and providing focused business solutions," said Richard Rubenstein. "Her dynamic approach and comprehensive experience will further strengthen our position as an industry leader, especially as we continue to deliver focused media strategies and impactful business solutions for our diverse clientele."

Having begun her career with VOX Global and Mercury Public Affairs in Washington D.C., Marlies has made significant contributions in the public and private sectors. Her roles have included working on Capitol Hill, with global public strategy firms, and handling aggressive advocacy and lobbying efforts.

"I am excited to return to Rubenstein Public Relations, a firm that stands out for its innovative approach and high-impact campaigns," Dikkers said. "The opportunity to once again work in an environment that prioritizes strategic media placement and dedicated client partnerships is truly invigorating.”

Located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, Rubenstein Public Relations is at the forefront of innovation and strategic communications, offering an environment that fosters campaign success from inception through execution.

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

