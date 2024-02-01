Akshay, Tiger-Starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Wraps Up With Song Shoot, Mud Bath

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) After over 100 days filled with punches and gunshots, the shooting for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's upcoming actioner 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' by Pooja Entertainment has concluded.

The curtains were brought down after a grand song shoot featuring the action stars Akshay and Tiger. It also features actresses Manushi Chillar and Alaya F.

The electrifying dance number, which was shot in Jordan's picturesque locale of Wadi Rum, where parts of popular Hollywood spectacles such as“Dune”,“Star Wars”,“The Martian” and“John Wick” have been shot.

Apart from Jordan, the high-octane actioner has been shot across Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton and Abu Dhabi.

Equipped with action sequences and patriotic vibe, the film brings Akshay and Tiger together for the first time on screen.

Sharing a picture of the two action icons along with the crew after a mud bath the Dead Sea, which situated between Jordan and Israel, Akshay wrote Instagram:"Tired of the same old memes, here's some new mud-terial & This is how we celebrated the end of this memorable schedule of #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan at the Dead Sea in Jordan. It's a 'wrap'! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024."

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani , Vashu Bhagnani , Deepshikha Deshmukh . The film is slated to release on Eid 2024.

