Howard Kramer Joins SEDA Experts As A Senior Advisor To The Board

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY, February 1st, 2024 – SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Howard Kramer joined the firm as Senior Advisor.

“We are delighted for Howard to assist us with our next stage of growth” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts. Howard Kramer is a distinguished retired financial regulatory attorney with over 40 years of comprehensive experience in both government and private sectors. His expertise spans a wide array of areas including securities and derivative products and markets, equity, options and debt market trading, broker-dealer compliance, the US financial regulatory structure, and US securities laws and regulations. His career is marked by significant roles at prestigious law firms and advisory positions on various boards and committees, along with a notable tenure at the SEC. Howard's career began at the SEC, where he held various positions, culminating as the Senior Associate Director of the Division of Market Regulation. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing all U.S. securities markets, demonstrating his profound understanding and capability in managing complex regulatory frameworks. His transition to private practice saw him serve as a Partner at Schiff Hardin, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and Murphy & McGonigle, specializing in securities regulation. His expertise was not only sought after in the legal field but also recognized in the fintech sector, evident from his advisory role on the board of an Israeli fintech startup. Throughout his career, Howard has been lauded for his contributions to the field. He has been consistently top-ranked nationally for Broker-Dealer Compliance, and his work at the SEC earned him multiple awards, including the Presidential Award For Meritorious Service and the Supervisory Excellence Award. This recognition is a testament to his deep understanding and impactful contributions to the field of financial regulation. Howard's extensive experience and achievements in both government and private sectors have made him a respected and influential figure in the financial regulatory domain. His legal acumen, combined with his dedication and commitment to the field, have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor and expert, sought after for his insights and guidance in advising boards and committees within the financial sector.

He graduated Cum Laude with a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School, also earning a B.A. and M.A. in Political Science from the same institution, with high honors and high distinction. His academic prowess was further highlighted by his membership in Phi Beta Kappa and being awarded the William Jennings Bryant Prize for his outstanding work as an undergraduate in political science.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions