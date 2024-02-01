Khor Abdullah Dispute: Saudi Arabia Sides With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have renewed their call for Iraq to respect the agreement between the Iraq and Kuwait on the regulation of maritime navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway .

In September, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court declared the agreement to be unconstitutional .

A joint statement issued on Wednesday at the conclusion of the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's, visit to Saudi Arabia, said:

"... They underscored the importance of the Republic of Iraq's respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Kuwait, as per the bilateral and international commitments, and all pertinent UN resolutions, particularly Security Council Resolution 833 of 1993, which set the land and sea border between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Iraq.

"They emphasized the need to complete the demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq marine border, including reaching the marine mark Number 162.

"The two sides also urged Iraq to adhere to the agreement regulating navigation through the Khor Abdullah waterway, which was signed by Kuwait and Iraq on April 29, 2012, and came into effect on December 5, 2013, following ratification by both countries. It was jointly deposited with the UN on December 18, 2013.

"The parties expressed strong opposition to Iraq's unilateral annulment of the security swap protocol signed in 2008, along with the map approved in the joint plan, aimed at maintaining the security and safety of navigation in Khor Abdullah. The agreement and plan included a clear and specific procedure for amendment and cancellation.

"The two sides also reiterated their support for Security Council Resolution 2107 of 2013, which requests the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) to facilitate and assist in the repatriation or return of all Kuwaiti and third-country nationals, or their remains, and the return of Kuwaiti property, including the national archives. The resolution further calls upon the UN secretary-general to report to the Security Council on the progress made in fulfilling UNAMI's responsibilities, as stated in paragraph 4 of the resolution. Both parties urged Iraq and the UN to exert every effort to reach a final solution to all unresolved issues and files. ..."

(Source: Saudi Press Agency)

The post Khor Abdullah Dispute: Saudi Arabia sides with Kuwait first appeared on Iraq Business News .