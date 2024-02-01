Minister Pushes Phosphate Fertilizer Project In Anbar

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Engineer Khaled Battal Al-Najm, chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of the General Company for Phosphates on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the directors of the control, legal, technical, and investment departments within the ministry to discuss the latest developments regarding the establishment of a phosphate fertilizer plant in Al-Qa'im district, Anbar Province.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the meeting included a comprehensive presentation and in-depth discussions about the necessary steps to move forward with this initiative.

Minister Al-Najm emphasized the need to expedite the procedures for announcing this investment opportunity.

He also highlighted the significant progress made in projects such as sulfur production in Nineveh Province and fertilizer manufacturing in Basra and Beiji.

(Source: Ministry of Industry and Minerals)

