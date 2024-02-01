Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Paramount Resources Ltd.

2/1/2024 - 9:53 AM EST - Sierra Metals Inc. : Reports full year 2023 production results from its two underground mines in Latin America: Consolidated 2023 copper equivalent production of 76.7 million pounds, an increase of 37% over 2022 and meets 2023 production guidance. Sierra Metals Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.90.









