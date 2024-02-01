(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fed Chair Says Rate Cut In March Is Unlikely

Europe Narrowly Avoids A Recession
Hedge Funds Buy Chinese Stocks At Fastest Pace In Five Years: Report
Court Orders Chinese Property Developer Evergrande To Liquidate
Europe Leaves Key Interest Rate At Record High







Europe's Inflation Rate Fell To 2.8% In January Inflation across the European Union (EU) declined to an annualized rate of 2.8% in January, inline with the expectations of economists.Inflation in January eased from 2.9% in December, according to the European Union's statistics agency.Consumer prices had risen last December from a 2.4% inflation reading in November, largely due to the end of energy price support measures.Core inflation that strips out volatile food and energy prices dropped to an annualized 3.3% in January from 3.4% in December.However, economists polled by the Reuters news agency had expected a core inflation reading of 3.2% for January.Declining energy prices and stagnant economic growth across Europe have exerted downward pressure on inflation in recent months.Inflation throughout Europe has cooled significantly, dropping from a peak of 10.6% reached in October 2022.The European Central Bank (ECB) targets inflation at an annualized rate of 2%.Markets continue to price in interest rate cuts from the ECB in April of this year. At its most recent meeting in mid-January, the central bank elected to leave interest rates unchanged.

