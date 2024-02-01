(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Fed Chair Says Rate Cut In March Is Unlikely
Europe Narrowly Avoids A Recession
Hedge Funds Buy Chinese Stocks At Fastest Pace In Five Years: Report
Court Orders Chinese Property Developer Evergrande To Liquidate
Europe Leaves Key Interest Rate At Record High Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Thursday, February 1, 2024
Europe's Inflation Rate Fell To 2.8% In January Inflation across the European Union (EU) declined to an annualized rate of 2.8% in January, inline with the expectations of economists.
Inflation in January eased from 2.9% in December, according to the European Union's statistics agency.
Consumer prices had risen last December from a 2.4% inflation reading in November, largely due to the end of energy price support measures.
Core inflation that strips out volatile food and energy prices dropped to an annualized 3.3% in January from 3.4% in December.
However, economists polled by the Reuters news agency had expected a core inflation reading of 3.2% for January.
Declining energy prices and stagnant economic growth across Europe have exerted downward pressure on inflation in recent months.
Inflation throughout Europe has cooled significantly, dropping from a peak of 10.6% reached in October 2022.
The European Central Bank (ECB) targets inflation at an annualized rate of 2%.
Markets continue to price in interest rate cuts from the ECB in April of this year. At its most recent meeting in mid-January, the central bank elected to leave interest rates unchanged.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN01022024000212011056ID1107798174
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.