(MENAFN- Baystreet) Okta Slashes Jobs in Bid to Boost Profitability

Actelis Gain on Recent Product NewsMerck Hikes on Unveiling Q4 ResultsThursday's Most Active Stocks Starting Feb. 1, 2024Watch These Stocks for Thursday Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Thursday, February 1, 2024

Royal Caribbean's Stock Rises On Strong Outlook

The stock of Royal Caribbean (RCL) is up 3% after the cruise line operator reported financial results that largely beat the expectations of analysts and issued strong forward guidance.

Royal Caribbean reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 U.S. for the fourth and final quarter of 2023, and revenue of $3.30 billion U.S.

Wall Street had expected the cruise ship operator to announce earnings of $1.14 U.S. per share on revenue of $3.40 billion U.S.

It was the seventh consecutive quarterly earnings beat for Royal Caribbean.

The company issued an equally strong outlook for the year ahead, saying that it expects EPS to grow 40% to between $9.50 U.S. and $9.70 U.S. a share.

That beat analysts' expectations for EPS of $9.21 U.S. this year, according to data from FactSet.

The earnings guidance, if achieved, would set a record at Royal Caribbean.

The company attributed the strong earnings and guidance to a sustained rebound in the number of people booking travel on its cruise ships now that the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

In the last 12 months, Royal Caribbean's stock has gained 90% to trade at $127.50 U.S. per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks