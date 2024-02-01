Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Proposed Name Change To Hertz Energy Inc., Considers Acquisition Of Uranium Projects

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: QE2) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company will be changing its name to "Hertz Energy Inc." (the " Name Change "). The Company will provide further details with respect to the Name Change in a subsequent news release.

HERTZ - CONSIDERING ACQUISITION OF URANIUM PROJECT(S)



Hertz is also pleased to announce that the company is looking to ADD to its energy metals portfolio and conducting advanced-stage due diligence on uranium mineral projects in various jurisdictions. There is no guarantee that a project acquisition will be consummated and Hertz will provide updates as due diligence progresses.

Kal Malhi, CEO, states: "Hertz was always founded to be an energy metals focussed company. Since our listing last April, we have quickly built Hertz with an amazing portfolio of lithium projects and recently closed our private placement of $2,537,400. We believe uranium is also going to be an energy metal of the future and are conducting due diligence on several projects for possible acquisition if due diligence is positive. We are not switching our focus away from lithium projects, but complementing our energy metals project portfolio offering."

About Hertz Lithium Inc.

The Company is a British Columbia based mineral exploration company primarily engaged in the acquisition and exploration of energy mineral properties. The Company's lithium exploration projects include, the Lucky Mica Project, which is located along the Arizona Pegmatite Belt in the Maricopa County of Arizona, USA and the Patriota Lithium Project, located along the Eastern Brazilian Pegmatite Province, in Brazil and the AC/DC Lithium Project located in James Bay, Quebec. In addition, The Company in advancing hard rock lithium extraction technologies in partnership with Penn State Unviersity.

For further information, please contact Mr. Kal Malhi or view the Company's filings at .

