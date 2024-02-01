Worldvest Unveils Africa Frontier Capital, Pioneering Transformation In African Markets As The Final Frontier Of Investment Opportunity.

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / WorldVest proudly presents the launch of Africa Frontier Capital (AFC), an innovative Merchant Bank, embarking on a mission to foster sustainable growth and development throughout the African continent, positioning itself as a catalytic force in connecting global investors to African markets.

AFC's overarching mission is to source, develop, and manage opportunistic projects within Africa, often referred to as "The Final Frontier," and present these opportunities to global investors eager to harness the outsized potential offered by Investing in Africa. AFC will achieve this by providing a comprehensive suite of risk-mitigated investment funds and special purpose vehicles, serving as a gateway for investors to access the thriving African markets.

Founded by WorldVest together with a group of seasoned professionals deeply entrenched in African economies and international finance, AFC is resolutely committed to unlocking the immense untapped potential within African markets, often referred to as the "Final Frontier." The company's core focus centers on strategic investments across pivotal sectors, including mining and minerals, import/export, technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, and agriculture. These strategic endeavors are intrinsically aligned with AFC's overarching vision of forging a prosperous, sustainable, and interconnected Africa.

Garrett Krause, CEO of WorldVest, passionately conveyed, "The launch of Africa Frontier Capital represents a watershed moment in the African economic landscape. With a commendable track record of 14 years of successful operations in Guinea, our foremost mission is to catalyze positive change by empowering local businesses, fostering innovation, and seamlessly connecting African markets with the global investment community."

Krause further elaborated, "Our strategy revolves around identifying risk-mitigated opportunities that yield remarkable returns while collaborating with local entrepreneurs and enterprises to ensure that investments translate into tangible benefits for African communities. This approach nurtures a mutually beneficial, long-term partnership. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, ethical practices, and the creation of enduring value."

In its inaugural phase, AFC is actively engaged in multiple mining and mineral initiatives in Guinea and has embarked on pioneering projects in Ghana, while also exploring diverse opportunities in other African nations. These initiatives underscore AFC's unwavering commitment to effectuating a meaningful impact on the African economy.

About WorldVest

WorldVest is an opportunistic global investment group that takes on the role of a principal investor in carefully chosen high-growth global transactions. Acknowledging the disparity between the requirements of projects and the constraints of conventional investment banking, private equity, and venture capital entities, WorldVest aspires to establish a fresh benchmark by becoming a partner and solution provider in spaces where such support was previously lacking.

For further details about WorldVest, please visit the company's website at .

