China's Automotive Giants Eye Coop With Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Albert Saydam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vehicle Supply Manufacturers Association (TAYSAD), met with journalists at the press conference and made statements about the 2023 evaluation, new goals, and expectations.

The Chairman said that Turkiye will renew the Customs Union agreement with Europe and has strong automotive experience, and added that the Chinese companies have a serious interest in production in Turkiye.

Pointing out that they are currently in talks with more than one Chinese company, Saydam said that Skywell, currently in talks for factory investment, stands out; Chery and MG are also among the candidates. He also noted that the number of members reached 520.

"We represent 85-90 percent of the automotive supply industry. Our goal is to be among the top 10 manufacturers in the world by 2030. At this point, we have over 200 investments in 34 countries. Turkish supply industry is used when Toyota manufactures plug-in hybrid motor vehicles. If Toyota produces the engine of the vehicle it produces for Europe in Turkiye, this shows the power of our automotive supply industry. The problem in the Red Sea in the last 2-3 months and the 30 percent tax imposed by the European Union on Chinese automotive brands prior to that have increased interest in Turkiye. In fact, we are currently in talks with more than one Chinese company. A domestic market of 1 million units, a country that will renew the Customs Union agreement with Europe, and strong automotive know-how. The investment will benefit everyone," the chairman said.

Saydam, who said that they especially expect main industry investment, pointed out that the main industry and the supply industry need to sit at the table again. Just as there are disruptive technologies, digital transformation, and a transformation in the way of doing business in the automotive industry, the contracts signed 10 years ago must also be changed for our healthy progress.

He emphasized that everything has changed, especially financing costs, payment terms, labor costs, and energy costs.

"If cards are being redistributed and new rules are being set in the world, we say let's establish stability," Saydam noted.

Answering the question about the situation in the domestic market, Saydam added: "This subject is not my specialty, nor is it the main subject of TAYSAD, but if the sales exceeded 1.2 million units in 2023, it means we did some things right. This success took us up 4 places and we became 14th in the world. With all these embargoes and "Like Iran, which has supply problems, we need to keep the market above 1 million. That's why the SCT and MTV structure needs to be reviewed, just like the change in the vehicle structure. It is important for our automotive industry, economy, and country."