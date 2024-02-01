Strike On Kherson Region's Sablukivka: Russians Drop Two Aerial Bombs At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson region's authorities have shown the consequences of an enemy attack on the village of Sablukivka with two guided aerial bombs.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Consequences of Russian airstrikes on the village of Sablukivka. Last night, the occupiers struck the village with two guided aerial bombs," the post reads.

Residential buildings and outbuildings were hit. Local residents were not injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops dropped four guided aerial bombs on the Myrove community of Kherson region, injuring a couple.

Photo: Kherson RMA