Strike On Kherson Region's Sablukivka: Russians Drop Two Aerial Bombs At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson region's authorities have shown the consequences of an enemy attack on the village of Sablukivka with two guided aerial bombs.
That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Consequences of Russian airstrikes on the village of Sablukivka. Last night, the occupiers struck the village with two guided aerial bombs," the post reads.
Read also:
Ambulance comes under Russian drone attack in Kherson
region
Residential buildings and outbuildings were hit. Local residents were not injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops dropped four guided aerial bombs on the Myrove community of Kherson region, injuring a couple.
Photo: Kherson RMA
MENAFN01022024000193011044ID1107798137
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.