               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Strike On Kherson Region's Sablukivka: Russians Drop Two Aerial Bombs At Night


2/1/2024 10:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kherson region's authorities have shown the consequences of an enemy attack on the village of Sablukivka with two guided aerial bombs.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Consequences of Russian airstrikes on the village of Sablukivka. Last night, the occupiers struck the village with two guided aerial bombs," the post reads.

Read also: Ambulance comes under Russian drone attack in Kherson region

Residential buildings and outbuildings were hit. Local residents were not injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops dropped four guided aerial bombs on the Myrove community of Kherson region, injuring a couple.

Photo: Kherson RMA

MENAFN01022024000193011044ID1107798137

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search