HALO COLLAR ANNOUNCES THREE NEW ACCOLADES AND AWARD WINS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Most Accurate GPS Dog Fence Received Wins from IoT Breakthrough Awards, US News & World Report and TechnoBark

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo , the most accurate GPS dog fence ever created, is pleased to announce three new award wins across the pet trade, IoT, and news industries due to the brand's cutting-edge technology and commitment to pet safety.

Halo Collar was named the Best Overall GPS Tracker for 2024 by the news organization,

US News & World Report. Halo also received TechnoBark's esteemed Best Overall Wireless Dog Fence recognition and was named the Connected Pet Care Solution of the Year by the 2024 IoT Breakthrough Awards .

Halo Collar Is The Most Accurate GPS Dog Fence Ever Created

Continue Reading

Halo Collar continues to achieve significant growth with over 175K collars sold. Since its inception, Halo has made it its mission to transform pet safety. The team continues to innovate new solutions and set the standard for tech products in the dog containment space. Halo recently announced its newest model, the Halo Collar 3, which offers first-of-its-kind hardware and design advancements showing the team's continued commitment to providing the best for pet parents everywhere with the most accurate and real-time location tracking for dogs.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by these reputable award wins and industry recognition from US News & World Report, TechnoBark and the IoT Breakthrough Awards," said Halo co-founder Ken Ehrman. "These award wins make me so happy as they are a testament to our commitment to excellence in pet safety and innovation."

Halo is the next generation wireless GPS dog safety system and the only wireless fence that keeps your dog protected everywhere they go. You can instantly create and store up to 20 fences in each collar at the touch of a finger using the Halo app. Plus, the app includes its industry-leading Halo training program, designed and led by world renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan.



Halo Collar retails for $699 and can now be found on halocollar, Chewy and Walmart for purchase.

About Halo Collar

The AI driven Halo CollarTM is the most accurate GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patented system utilizes technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, real-time GPS tracker, and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo CollarTM utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location technology - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 175,000 dogs across the United States each day. For further information and to purchase, please visit: .

Media Contact for Halo

Samantha Lassen

samantha@civic-us. com

732-535-3341

SOURCE Halo