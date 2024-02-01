Omani Sultan Calls For Stopping Military Operations In Occupied Palestine

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman on Thursday stressed the importance of a two-state solution and the recognition of an independent Palestinian state. During a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Sultan Haitham also called for the protection of Palestinian civilians and ensure entry of humanitarian aid to consolidate regional and international security and stability, according to Oman News Agency. (end) nfa

