First Citizens Bank Joins With Teen Cancer America For 2024 'Month Of Love' Campaign

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- February is nonprofit Teen Cancer America's (TCA) "Month of Love," and First Citizens Bank is encouraging everyone to share the love and give hope to young people with cancer.

"TCA's Month of Love is a time set aside to show teens and young adults diagnosed with cancer how much we care," said Jeff Ward, First Citizens' chief strategy officer and national TCA board member. "TCA is the only national nonprofit dedicated to this age group, which has unique physical and psychological needs. We're proud to support TCA's efforts to improve medical outcomes, enhance treatment experiences and provide facilities and programs designed especially for these young people. Please join us in championing this important cause."

To Participate

Go to

teencanceramerica/partners/first-citizens-bank to make a donation. Funds go toward candy grams for young people in the hospital and the healthcare professionals who assist them. Every $25 covers the cost of one candy gram.

TCA is First Citizens' primary bankwide philanthropic partner. Since 2015, First Citizens has helped establish TCA programs at six medical centers, served as an advocate, raised awareness and contributed more than $3.3 million for the cause.

More than 90,000 young people are diagnosed with cancer each year. Supporting TCA:



Helps medical centers build young people-centric spaces.

Strengthens partnerships with 62 hospital partners across the country to improve oncology care.

Enhances programs, services and hospital experiences and enriches the quality of life for young people and their families. Funds dedicated research, creates direct patient service programs, educates healthcare professionals through webinars, meetings and conferences and much more.

First Citizens will be promoting TCA's "Month of Love" online and through social media throughout February.

To date, the bank's efforts have helped establish TCA cancer programs in six hospitals: Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, N.C.; UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.; Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.; Prisma Health Cancer Institute in Greenville, S.C.; Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, also in Greenville, S.C.; and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Thanks to the bank's support, North Carolina is the first and only state in the nation to have adolescent and young adult programs in every one of the state's National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers.

About First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; and a nationwide direct bank. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets.

Discover more at firstcitizens . Member FDIC.

About Teen Cancer America



Founded by rock icons Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who, Teen Cancer America helps hospitals and healthcare professionals bridge the gap between pediatric and adult oncology care by supporting hospitals and outpatient facilities in the development of specialized units and programs for this age group. Age-targeted care for this population is necessary for medical and appropriate psychosocial development. Teens and young adults with cancer are long overdue for an upgrade and TCA can hopefully light the fire in America's health systems.

Please visit TeenCancerAmerica .