Ubiety Technologies Strengthens Its Leadership Team With The Hire Of Business Development Executive Craig Rewerts

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiety Technologies, Inc. (creators of HomeAware, the first digital presence monitoring solution) announced today that it has hired Craig Rewerts to lead revenue at Ubiety, joining as the Vice President of Business Development. Rewerts, who has led high performance business and strategic development teams at Amazon and Microsoft over the last decade, brings a highly focused B2B2C business development expertise to Ubiety Technologies.



"Craig impressed us with his ability to understand the demand for disruption in the security market, by matching core selling principles to the innovative value proposition that Ubiety delivers. Craig brings a wealth of experience and maturity to Ubiety's mission, and joins the Company with goals to accelerate the adoption of our innovation", said Ubiety's Founder & CEO, Keith Puckett. "Craig is joining Ubiety as we commercialize strategic partnerships that we've been working on for several years, and Craig's talents and experience will be invaluable as we take our world's-first presence detection capabilities to market. Craig's experience at Amazon specifically benefits Ubiety as we are working with industry leading panel and router OEMs to enable Monitoring and Platform "design wins" that embed our patented AI and software capabilities into existing security & broadband systems in homes throughout the world", said Puckett.



During his time at Amazon, Rewerts was on the founding team at Alexa Automotive, where he delivered Alexa experiences to consumers through integrations with automotive OEMs and aftermarket device manufacturers, unlocking value for partners and consumers. After his time at Amazon, Craig joined the Global Internet of Things (IoT) team at Microsoft, where he led sales and go-to-market with strategic Global Solution Integrators and Independent Software Vendors.

"I am excited to join Ubiety at a time when the security industry is transforming to detect, categorize, and identify anomalies through sensing Radio Frequency emitting devices including phones, watches, tablets, and wearables, " said Rewerts. "Ubiety's Presence Detection integrated into security alarm panels and other connected home platforms, including routers, will delight consumers with valuable insights and open new business models for the entire industry."

Ubiety's occupant presence data delivers situational awareness about people's presence, including during security alarms. This unique dataset will significantly reduce false alarm rates by providing the context necessary to augment alarm monitoring providers' confirmation, verification, and notification procedures.



About Ubiety Technologies, Inc.

Ubiety Technologies is an AI engine and radio frequency detection platform designed to unlock situational awareness for residential, commercial and government security applications. Ubiety can sense, categorize and identify people and their presence in a location using the devices they are carrying. Ubiety's AI engine, Eckleburg, ingests high velocity radio frequency data and generates real-time inferences about identity using only passive RF signaling (wifi, bluetooth and cellular).

