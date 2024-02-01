Saucony® Launches All-New Guide 17

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Introducing
CenterPath Technology, the redesigned Guide delivers a new era of max cushioning built with comfort-first protection
ROCKFORD, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucony , a leading global performance running lifestyle brand, today announces the launch of the all-new Guide 17 , a maximal cushioned trainer that offers an exceptional balance of comfort and protection. Completely redesigned, the 17th iteration of this classic icon introduces CenterPath TechnologyTM, a new era of trusted protection that uses a broader platform, higher sidewalls, an asymmetric profile and a rocker shape that guides the runner's stride from impact to toe off. Updated with an added stack of PWRRUNTM foam and a PWRRUN+TM sockliner, the Guide 17 delivers maximal cushioning with comfort-first protection. The Guide 17 will be available February 1 at saucony
and select retailers globally.
"The Guide series has always been a workhorse for runners in need of comfort and protection," said Brian Moore, Chief Product Officer for Saucony. "But this update is a complete redesign, an evolution that involves a new external and internal geometry, supplying protection without the use of traditional methods such as plastics and posting. The Guide 17 is the first shoe in our lineup to introduce a unique maximal cushioning approach that is focused around our exclusive CenterPath Technology, a modern design approach built with asymmetry to center the foot while also providing maximum comfort and protection. With a full-length bed of stacked PWRRUN, runners of all abilities and people who just want to get out and move can now experience engineered comfort and protection in a more contemporary package."
Guide 17 Features
CenterPath Technology provides comfort and protection with a broader platform, higher sidewalls, a lower centerline, an asymmetric profile and a rocker shape that guides the stride from impact to toe off Supremely comfortable with a stack of PWRRUN cushioning and a PWRRUN+ sockliner Secure fit with 360-degree comfort from upper to lace Best For: Daily Run/Workout/Active Movement Heel-to-toe Offset: 6mm (36mm heel/29mm forefoot) Weight: Men's 9.4oz. (269g), Women's 8.1oz (232g) Sustainability: This style is vegan and contains recycled materials
Pricing and Sizing
The Guide 17 is available in men's sizes 7-13, 14,15, and 16 and women's sizes 5-12 at a suggested retail price of $140.00. To find a Saucony retailer near you, call 800-365-4933 or visit here .
About Saucony: Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including
PWRRUNTM
PB, PWRRUN+TM, and
SPEEDROLLTM, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit
.
