Forsyte IT Solutions Celebrates Record-Breaking Achievements In 2023 And Unveils Ambitious Plans For 2024

Forsyte IT Solutions, a leading technology company specializing in security managed services, has marked 2023 as a year of unprecedented success, boasting a remarkable 155% increase in growth. The company's expansion into two countries and a strategic shift in sales composition highlight Forsyte's commitment to innovation and excellence.



In 2023, Forsyte experienced a significant transformation in its sales landscape. Professional Services, which accounted for 90% of total sales in 2022, decreased to 40%, paving the way for Guardian 365®, the company's Managed Security Services solution, to take center stage, contributing 60% to the total sales. You can read more here .



Guardian 365®, Forsyte's managed security service, provides 24x7x365 monitoring of customers' identities, endpoints, and applications through the Microsoft 365 XDR security stack. The service includes implementation, configuration, and validation of the customer's security environment to minimize vulnerabilities and improve security posture.



Notable Achievements in 2023:



- Analyzed and investigated millions of security alerts supporting over 2 million identities and endpoints.

- Migrated over a million mailboxes to support tenant consolidation.

- Implemented Intune for over 30 customers to enhance security solutions management.

- Joined the Microsoft Intelligence Security Association (MISA) as an MSSP provider and became Microsoft MXDR Verified.

- Established partnerships with key partners including CITE, PEPPM, ScholarBuys, CollegeBuys, Carahsoft, IU13, and CICU as well as cybersecurity insurance provider, Seedpod.

- Expanded Guardian 365® service to include penetration testing.

- Continued development of intellectual property, including our key differentiator, PIM Extender.



Looking ahead to 2024, and driven by insights gathered from Gartner® 2024 Strategic Roadmap for Managing Threat Exposure , Forsyte aims to:



- Provide the highest level of cybersecurity service to customers for exponential growth.

- Build a Channel Program.

- Establish an internship program for college students.

- Explore new technologies, including participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot program and collaboration with Microsoft to reduce Azure Sentinel costs.



Forsyte extends gratitude to its supporters and looks forward to making 2024 another outstanding year of success.









Gartner, 2024 Strategic Roadmap for Managing Threat Exposure, Pete Shoard, 8 November 2023



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Katlan Bennett

Forsyte I.T. Solutions

